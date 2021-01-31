Winter Storm Warning for all of western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 7 a.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday and for Berkshire County from 7 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Highest totals will be across the Berkshires and the east slopes of the Berkshires.





WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to 5 AM EST Tuesday.





IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.



If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.