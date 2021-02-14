Winter Storm Watch for all of western Massachusetts Monday into Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening for snow and ice.
- WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of up to three inches and ice accumulations of up to half an inch possible.
- WHEN…From Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening.
- IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be extremely difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.