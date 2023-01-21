CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for eastern Franklin County western Hampden County and southern Berkshire County from 7 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for northern Berkshire County, western Hampshire and western Franklin Counties from 7 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday.

As we head into Sunday evening, a mix of rain and snow will work into western Massachusetts. Mainly rain will fall in the lower Pioneer Valley with snow in the hills and Berkshires with some significant accumulation possible in the higher spots.

The rain and snow will continue Monday, gradually tapering off as snow showers in the afternoon.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.