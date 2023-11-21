WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Travelers will be dealing with some tricky travel over the next 12 hours with rain and snow expected through Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year ahead of Thanksgiving. 22News was a Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks Tuesday evening as many people were preparing to depart for their holiday destination.

22News spoke with one traveler who is hopeful wet conditions won’t cause his flight to be delayed.

“I think we were worried about the storm that is suppose to be coming in. So hopefully, we are going to Charlotte first then Texas,” said Antonio D’Acunto. “Hopefully it stays away so we don’t have anything or any problems at all.”

If you are traveling by road this Thanksgiving, AAA says to be extra cautious on wet roads. Make sure to slow down, avoid hard braking, and give enough stopping distance between you and the cars in front of you.