Wireless Zone in Chicopee collects Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wireless Zone in Chicopee is collecting Toys for Tots through December 15.

The company located on 601 Memorial Drive in Chicopee has a donation box in the store for new, unwrapped toys to be given to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for less fortunate children in the area during Christmas.

Wireless Zone is a nationwide company that has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve with the Toys for Tots campaign.

22News will be accepting toys at our station located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee.  Here are the days and hours you will be able to drop off new, unwrapped toys:

  • Thursday and Friday, December 3 & 4: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, December 4 & Sunday, December 5: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Monday December 6, Tuesday, December 7 & Wednesday, December 8: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Anyone dropping off toys must wear a mask to enter our lobby.

Donate Online

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made. To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org.

