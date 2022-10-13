NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – New inflation numbers Thursday show prices went up 8.2 percent in the last year and that’s impacting shoppers.

Karen Hubbard from Orange said with prices going up, she’s planning ahead for the holidays, “We are [starting early] because of the economy, trying to get little bits ahead of time before the holiday rush.”

Big box retailers are banking on shoppers buying their gifts early, with Target and Amazon having deals before Black Friday. However, small businesses are also gearing up for the holidays.

Cedar Chest Fashion opened last year and they’ve seen quite a bit of success. Now that they’re heading into their busiest season, they’re rebranding as Stay Golden.

“We’re seeing thicker sweaters and scarves over here, so lots of the things to choose from as the weather gets colder but also as people think forward a few months to gift giving there’s plenty to see and touch,” said Katie McLaughlin, the Assistant Store Manager and Marketing Coordinator for Cedar Chest.

Brenda Peavy from Hadley said she usually has a big meal to celebrate the holidays. While high prices will likely impact what shows up on the table, for her, it’s just about the time together.

“If you’re used to living on a budget, you do what you can,” said Brenda. “The most important part is getting family together.”

Despite consumer fears, deals are expected to hit record highs for electronics and toys, according to Adobe’s online-shopping forecast.