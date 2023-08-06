WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police were sent to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Weymouth on Saturday that resulted in the death of one of the drivers.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, a 2015 Lexus SUV and a 2020 Jeep SUV were involved in a collision in the northbound lanes near Exit 38 for Route 18.

The driver of the Lexus, which was a 60-year-old Weymouth woman, died during the accident. The passenger of the Lexus, a 34-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital for his injuries. The victims’ names have not been released yet.

The occupant of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary measures. The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Norwell Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

All lanes of Route 3 northbound were closed Saturday morning and traffic was diverted with the assistance of Weymouth Police Department, but the lanes have since reopened.