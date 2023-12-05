BOSTON (WWLP) – A woman from Boston is dead after a shark in the Bahamas attacked her.

Officials say the woman was paddle boarding on Monday when she was bit by a shark on the side of her body.

They say a lifeguard jumped into action to save her, but her injuries were too severe.

Shark attacks are not common in the Bahamas, but two others have recently been reported, including one in September 2022 and another on November 21st of this year.