STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department was sent to a report of a vehicle explosion on Charlton Road in Sturbridge on Saturday.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, on July 22nd at 3:49 p.m., crews were sent to a possible vehicle explosion near the Walmart. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle that had all of the glass blown out of it.

All four doors of the vehicle appeared to be displaced but were still attached to the vehicle. Fire crews found a woman with minor injuries, but refused to go to the hospital for further evaluation.

Sturbridge Fire Department

The investigation is ongoing, but it is suspected that the woman might have been in the car with all of the windows down huffing using cans of compressed air to light her cigarette. Huffing is a type of substance abuse that involved inhaling fumes from any household substances in order to experience a high, according to the American Addiction Centers. A lot of the time, these fumes are very flammable.

The build-up of the fumes inside of the vehicle, and then the attempt to light the cigarette appears to have caused the explosion and damage to the vehicle and surrounding vehicles.