Woman pleads guilty of robbing senior walking home from MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Middletown, Connecticut was sentenced to prison for robbing a person over 60 years old.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden County DA Spokesperson Jim Leydon, Nazhia Carter plead guilty in Hampden Superior Court to a single count indictment charging her with unarmed robbery of a person over 60 years old. Carter was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison.

At around 11 p.m. on July 31, 2020 Carter followed an 87-year-old woman as she walked home from MGM Springfield. Evidence, including video surveillance from MGM Springfield, Monarch Place, Tower Square and Pride gas station showed Carter stalked the victim for an opportunity to knock the victim to the ground and her purse off of her shoulder.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni stated, “Acts of preying on vulnerable individuals are particularly heinous. Fortunately, my office’s Elder and Persons with Disabilities Protection Unit and Springfield Police Detective Edward Cass were able to vigorously investigate and prosecute the person responsible for this terrible crime. I would like to commend Assistant District Attorney Nina Vivenzio for her skillful prosecution of the case, which led to a just verdict.”

Judge Jane Mulqueen determined that Carter’s intention of following and targeting an 87 year old woman as well he her criminal history, justified incarceration and sentenced Carter to no less than three years, and no more than five years imprisonment.

Assistant District Attorney Nina Vivenzio representing the Commonwealth requested no less than four years, no more than six years in prison and the defense requested a term of probation with treatment conditions.