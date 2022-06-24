SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its 25th Women in Criminal Justice Conference in Downtown Springfield Friday morning.

This year’s theme is ‘Supporting Women Locally and Internationally’ which will reflect on how leadership has evolved and continues to pave the way for women entering the criminal justice field. This conference provides an opportunity for women in criminal justice to come together and celebrate the contributions that they have made throughout their careers.

“As the newly appointed Chair of the Women in Criminal Justice Committee, I am humbled and proud to continue the WICJ conference,” said Jackie Moore, a nearly 30-year employee of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. “The 25th Year of the conference has been challenging as we had to postpone the conference twice due to COVID-19. This year’s theme, ‘Supporting Women Locally and Internationally,’ will reflect on how leadership has changed and will pave the way for women entering the field through networking and collaborating.”

“This conference provides an opportunity for women in criminal justice to celebrate the contributions that they have made to the field, to derive strength from each other, and to reflect upon the great advances that they have made resulting in better opportunities for women in general,” said Sheriff Cocchi. “In our department, around 40 percent of the staff is female with many serving as supervisors and in leadership positions. We would’t be considered a national model in law enforcement and corrections without their perspective, ideals and contributions.”

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to applaud Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and Jacqueline Moore, Chair of the Women in Criminal Justice, for continuing this wonderful event. I am proud to join with Sheriff Cocchi and Chairwoman Moore as we come together to celebrate and support women locally, nationally and internationally in the criminal justice field and commemorate the accomplishments of the last 25 years.”