HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – In a major boost to empowering young girls, the Women’s Foundation of Boston (WFBoston) has awarded a substantial three-year grant of $165,000 to the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM).

The grant aims to facilitate the expansion of the highly successful “It’s a Girls World” community-based program, which focuses on STEM education, financial literacy, healthy living, and mental health wellness initiatives.

Out of numerous applications received in WFBoston’s 2023 grant cycle, GSCWM emerged as one of the esteemed recipients. As part of the foundation’s commitment to empowering women and girls in Massachusetts Gateway Cities, GSCWM is one of three organizations chosen to receive funding specifically targeting this region.

Christina Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Boston, emphasized the importance of building confidence among women and girls, noting that society has historically fallen short in supporting their academic, athletic, leadership, and financial abilities. Gordon stated, “It is crucial that we continue to invest in nonprofits, especially those operating in our Gateway Cities, giving them the ability to serve thousands of women and girls in need of our support.”

Expressing excitement about the grant, Jamie Mahon, GSCWM’s Fund Development and Marketing Manager, emphasized its significance in expanding the organization’s reach. The generous funding will allow GSCWM to extend its operations beyond Worcester County and offer its valuable services to more girls. The program will be launched in Chicopee, Holyoke, Pittsfield, Springfield, and Westfield, thereby bridging gaps in access to resources and programming that exist within these communities.

The “It’s a Girls World” program has already showcased remarkable success in Worcester County, serving as a catalyst for positive change in girls’ lives. With the Women’s Foundation of Boston’s support, GSCWM aims to replicate this success in multiple locations, providing girls in Massachusetts Gateway Cities with crucial opportunities for growth, skill development, and empowerment.

The grant from the Women’s Foundation of Boston reinforces the foundation’s commitment to uplifting women and girls, while also highlighting the importance of partnerships between nonprofits and philanthropic organizations in creating lasting social impact. The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts is poised to make a significant difference in the lives of young girls, equipping them with the necessary tools to navigate a world full of opportunities and challenges.