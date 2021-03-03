Women’s Fund donates $55,000 to non-profit organizations dedicated to helping women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts announced a $55,000 emergency grant donation to organizations that work with women and their families to prevent homelessness and food insecurity, as well as aid survivors of domestic or sexual violence.

The organizations that are receiving a donation include Arise for Social Justice, Clinical and Support Options, Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Springfield Food Policy Council, Springfield No One Leaves, and Womanshelter/Compañeras.

“It is a good feeling, knowing that our organization is being seen for the work that we do and the impact in the community, especially for women. Especially black women who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic in terms of loss. The effects of schools and daycares being closed are that women are facing the loss of jobs as they navigate these new roles,” said Tanisha Arena Executive Director of Arise for Social Justice.

The following organizations received funding for:

Clinical and Support Options , their diversion program that supports families through the pandemic crisis and prevents homelessness.

, their diversion program that supports families through the pandemic crisis and prevents homelessness. Food Bank of Western Massachusetts , for their work with women and families, to prevent food insecurity.

, for their work with women and families, to prevent food insecurity. Springfield No One Leaves , for their work with women and families, to prevent housing insecurity in all four counties of Western Massachusetts.

, for their work with women and families, to prevent housing insecurity in all four counties of Western Massachusetts. Arise for Social Justice , for their work in housing logistics and preventing housing insecurity for women and their families.

, for their work in housing logistics and preventing housing insecurity for women and their families. Springfield Food Policy Council , for their commitment to fostering a relationship with community members who learn and teach how to grow food for their families.

, for their commitment to fostering a relationship with community members who learn and teach how to grow food for their families. Womanshelter/Compañeras, for their work and support of women and girls who are survivors of domestic or sexual violence.

“This grant from the Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts comes at a critical time. During the pandemic, our emergency shelter has continued to be a safe and reliable place for individuals and families fleeing domestic violence. Womanshelter is seeing roughly $9,000 a month in additional expenses to keep these survivors and their families safe,” said Womanshelter/Compañeras Executive Director Carmen Nieves.