Women’s Fund of Western Mass to award $250K to organizations that assist women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts (WFWM) announced different upcoming grant opportunities, with up to $250,000 available for organizations that serve women and girls in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire Counties.

The funding awarded during the next five months will be towards programs like, the Fund for Me Too Movement and Allies, Emergency Grants and Young Women’s Initiative.

These programs deliver services and support across the four counties for the prevention and intervention of sexual-based violence. Last year’s recipients include Elizabeth Freeman Center, Human in Common, Root Studio, Safe Passage, and The Salasin Project.

“Grant funds provided through these programs position WFWM as a leader for gender equity, our board is committed to investing in the organizations serving women and girls who are equally as dedicated to addressing these disparities,” said Nicole M. Young, Community Investments Manager.

WFWM wants to aid with $100,000 in emergency funding to empower organizations providing fast and direct economic aid to women and families.

WFWM also plans to award grants totaling at least $70,000 through a general request for proposals process to women and girl-serving organizations based in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire Counties that are welcomed to apply for consideration.

Grants will be unrestricted, while the application process will start with a letter of intent due by February 28 and final decisions will be announced by June 2021.

For more information and submission guidelines visit: mywomensfund.org.