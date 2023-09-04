WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Worcester school community is grieving after a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School passed away on Friday.
The death of 14-year-old Harris Wolobah was announced on Sunday by the Superintendent of Worcester Public Schools, who called him “a rising star.”
Text on a Go-Fund-Me page created by the family suggests they believe Harris died from complications due to a social media challenge called the “one chip challenge.”
The challenge involves eating a chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world. At this time, no cause of death has been confirmed.
