OXFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Worcester man is dead after a single-vehicle car crash in Oxford Friday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, troopers assigned to the Sturbridge Barracks were sent to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 southboun­­d in Oxford, near Exit 4.

The vehicle in the crash was a 1998 Jeep Wrangler sport utility vehicle that had gone off the road, hit a tree, and caught fire. The driver, 31-year-old Shawn Marengo of Worcester, died in the accident.

The crash is being investigated by the State Police-Sturbridge Barracks, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the Worcester County State Police Detective Unit.

The left lane of Route 395 southbound was closed for four hours while the investigation was taking place. The crash was cleared around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning.