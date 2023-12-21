SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is the birthplace of basketball and the Basketball Hall of Fame will be in the global spotlight Thursday at the United Nations in New York City and 22News will have court-side seats.

December 21st, 1891, 122 years ago a group of students gathered in a Springfield gymnasium for a test run of a new indoor game. Invented by Dr. James Naismith the game was built to be physically easy to learn but conceptually difficult to master. Vigorous enough for a good workout while remaining indoors. Basketball was born that day and started its fast break around the world.

“In fact within five or six years, it was being played in China, in Europe and all over the country. If it wasn’t for the Springfield Training Academy, now Springfield College, and those missionaries, basketball could have been a regional sport,” said John Doleva, the president and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Julius “Dr. J” Erving will lead a discussion at the heart of the United Nation’s very first observance of World Basketball Day established by the general assembly in a unanimous vote on a resolution brought by the Permanent Mission of the Philippines to the United Nations inspired by David Hollander’s book titled “How Basketball Can Save the World.”

22News is in New York City on Thursday alongside the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame to bring you the sights and sounds of the event.

The nominees for the Class of 2024 into the Basketball Hall of Fame will be announced Thursday. The names under consideration for enshrinement will be announced at 3 p.m. on ESPN. The actual Class of 2024 will be announced on Saturday, April 6th during the NCAA Final Four weekend. Enshrinement will take place on Saturday, August 17th in Springfield.