CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November 1st is World Vegan Day, which kicks off World Vegan Month.
A vegan abstains from eating animal products of any kind, such as meat, eggs, dairy products, and more. Some vegans believe that all animals have a right to live and that they are not meant for human consumption. Other vegans choose a plant-based diet because they think it’s healthier than eating meat and animal products.
According to the National Day Calander, there are different types of vegan diets, such as:
- Dietary vegans – they avoid eating animal products but still use them in clothing, shampoo, and other products
- Whole-food vegans – eat whole foods only, such as fruits, nuts, seeds, vegetables, and grains
- Junk food vegans – eat large amounts of processed vegan food like cookies, non-dairy ice cream, and nonmeat frozen dinners
- Raw-food vegans – eat raw foods or food cooked below 118 degrees F.
- Low-fat, raw-food vegans – Limits high-fat foods. It relies mainly on fruit and small amounts of other plants.
One way to celebrate World Vegan Day is to eat some vegan food. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get vegan food in western Massachusetts:
- Pulse Cafe– 270 Russell Street, Hadley
- Thrive Diner– 145 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield
- Bela Vegetarian Restaurant– 68 Masonic Street, Northampton
- Flame on Vegan– 365 Walnut Street Ext, Agawam
- Hearty Eats– 24 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls
- The Humble Peach– 174 N Pleasant Street, Amherst
- Blue Elephant Restaurant– 2000 Boston Road, Wilbraham
- Nourish Wellness Cafe– 10 Bridge Street, Northampton
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.