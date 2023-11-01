CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November 1st is World Vegan Day, which kicks off World Vegan Month.

A vegan abstains from eating animal products of any kind, such as meat, eggs, dairy products, and more. Some vegans believe that all animals have a right to live and that they are not meant for human consumption. Other vegans choose a plant-based diet because they think it’s healthier than eating meat and animal products. 

According to the National Day Calander, there are different types of vegan diets, such as:

  • Dietary vegans – they avoid eating animal products but still use them in clothing, shampoo, and other products
  • Whole-food vegans – eat whole foods only, such as fruits, nuts, seeds, vegetables, and grains
  • Junk food vegans – eat large amounts of processed vegan food like cookies, non-dairy ice cream, and nonmeat frozen dinners
  • Raw-food vegans – eat raw foods or food cooked below 118 degrees F.
  • Low-fat, raw-food vegans – Limits high-fat foods. It relies mainly on fruit and small amounts of other plants.

One way to celebrate World Vegan Day is to eat some vegan food. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get vegan food in western Massachusetts:

  1. Pulse Cafe– 270 Russell Street, Hadley
  2. Thrive Diner– 145 Wahconah Street, Pittsfield
  3. Bela Vegetarian Restaurant– 68 Masonic Street, Northampton
  4. Flame on Vegan– 365 Walnut Street Ext, Agawam
  5. Hearty Eats– 24 Bridge Street, Shelburne Falls
  6. The Humble Peach– 174 N Pleasant Street, Amherst
  7. Blue Elephant Restaurant– 2000 Boston Road, Wilbraham
  8. Nourish Wellness Cafe– 10 Bridge Street, Northampton

Local News

