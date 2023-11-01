CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November 1st is World Vegan Day, which kicks off World Vegan Month.

A vegan abstains from eating animal products of any kind, such as meat, eggs, dairy products, and more. Some vegans believe that all animals have a right to live and that they are not meant for human consumption. Other vegans choose a plant-based diet because they think it’s healthier than eating meat and animal products.

According to the National Day Calander, there are different types of vegan diets, such as:

Dietary vegans – they avoid eating animal products but still use them in clothing, shampoo, and other products

Whole-food vegans – eat whole foods only, such as fruits, nuts, seeds, vegetables, and grains

Junk food vegans – eat large amounts of processed vegan food like cookies, non-dairy ice cream, and nonmeat frozen dinners

Raw-food vegans – eat raw foods or food cooked below 118 degrees F.

Low-fat, raw-food vegans – Limits high-fat foods. It relies mainly on fruit and small amounts of other plants.

One way to celebrate World Vegan Day is to eat some vegan food. Yelp has put together a list of the best places to get vegan food in western Massachusetts: