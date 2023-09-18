STOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A World War One-era plane crashed near Stow’s American Heritage Museum on Sunday.

According to the Stow Fire Department, at 11:09 a.m. on Sunday, the Stow Police and Fire Department received reports of a plane that crashed near Barton Road and the American Heritage Museum.

When crews arrived, they found a World War One-era Nieuport 28, which is a single-engine plane, at the end of the runway upside down.

The pilot removed himself from the plane before first responders arrived, and the pilot did not have any injuries.

After a preliminary investigation, while the pilot was attempting to land at the museum, the plane’s front landing gear failed, which caused the plane to flip over on its roof.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate the incident.