World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast returns to downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Spirit of Springfield’s World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast was back this year in Springfield.

Typically held in May, the event had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

22News was there, and it was quite the turnout on Main Street. Besides eating delicious pancakes, there were plenty of activities for attendants to do and see.

In Court Square, there was a meet and greet with Springfield first responders and at Monarch Place there was Dr. Seuss storytelling and arts & crafts.

“It’s really a lot of fun,” Sarah Allegretti of Franklin told 22News. “We didn’t know this was happening until Jay [husband] found out this morning, so we are delightfully surprised and Zoe [daughter] housed her pancakes which was fun.”

Pancakes, syrup, bacon, milk, juice, coffee, and water was free for anyone 18 or younger and $3 for adults.

Hand sanitizer stations were available and attendants were given individual utensils. Masks were not required, but were strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

Unvaccinated people were also given the opportunity to get vaccinated at one of the two vaccination sites made available through Baystate Health and Caring Health Center.

Multiple vendors and service organizations were in attendance Saturday, offering information on community services.

Main Street was closed Saturday morning from Bridge Street to State Street and reopened by 3:00 p.m. Saturday.