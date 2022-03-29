SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast returns to Main Street in Springfield on Saturday, May 14 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Spirit of Springfield, the event will be held on the anniversary of Springfield’s founding in 1636.

On Thursday, March 31, the Spirit of Springfield will announce the Honorary Chair. The Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt will be joined with Mayor Domenic Sarno, District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, 2021 World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast Honorary Chair, this year’s honoree, Spirit of Springfield Board Members, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers to announce the 2022 Honorary Chair.