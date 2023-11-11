CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Right here in Chicopee, a wreath laying ceremony was held in honor of the city’s veterans on Saturday.

The event was put on by the city’s Patriotic and Memorial Committee. In addition to the wreath laying, a memorial mass and a lunch at the Knights of Columbus was also held.

Chicopee’s Director of Veteran Services, Stephanie Shaw explained the importance of camaraderie among local veterans, “Veterans Day is so often about those who’ve passed and I really try to focus on who’s still with us. Connectivity, camaraderie is so important in the veteran community, and we had an amazing turnout, but I always go home going, “But, there’s over four thousand veterans in Chicopee, do they know we were thinking of them?”

The Veteran Services office is also encouraging people to share new initiatives to support the local veteran community.