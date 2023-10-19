LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is stopping in Ludlow on Thursday.

The goal of the traveling museum is to remember the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes. Visit the exhibit at 487 Holyoke Street in Ludlow from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who have served, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director. “The Mobile Education Exhibit provides the unique opportunity for communities to come together and share the stories of those who served and sacrificed. Through our partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, the exhibit also serves as an official ‘Welcome Home’ location for our nation’s Vietnam veterans.”