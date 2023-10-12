LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The national tour for Wreaths Across America is hitting the road, and making stops across the United States to honor veterans and supporters.

At this time next week, you’ll see a unique museum on wheels that honors local veterans,

volunteers and supporters in the community

The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring the community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes.

Eric Segundo the Director of the Ludlow Veteran’s Center said the exhibit is an interactive experience, the RV is equipped with computers to showcase locations, trucking supporters, and the WAA’s efforts year round. “It shows how the wreaths are made, where the wreaths are made from. And it follows their motto of honor remember and teach,” said Segundo. “To remember those who have sacrificed, to honor them and also teach our younger generations the meaning of service to our country.”

The purpose of the Mobile Education Exhibit is to not only teach the next generation about service and sacrifice, but to share stories of patriotism and love of country to communities across the United States.