CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our annual Toys for Tots drive is running at full speed now, with teams of 22News employees collecting and sorting your toy donations in our lobby through December 12th.

It’s the most useful time of the year for the 22News lobby, filling up with generous toy donations from across Western Massachusetts to brighten the Christmas season for kids close to home.

“It’s the right thing to do, it starts off our holiday season. There are just so many kids in need, we like to help out,” expressed Model A Restoration Club member Jackie Gajewski.

We’re accepting new and unwrapped toys in our lobby, whether you have 1 or 100 to give. This drive attracts individuals and groups from all over western Mass. Saturday’s caravan drop off came from the local Model A Restoration Club.

“When we started becoming more active in the club, I suggested that we do it as a club activity and everyone responded really well. Now, we’ve been doing it since 2011, I think,” Gajewski added.

We at 22News are accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys through Monday, December 12th to leave us, and the Marines time to haul, sort, and distribute all these gifts to local non-profit agencies and churches so they can share them with children and families in need.

Our weekend hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday the week of December 5th we’re open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and we will stay open late, until 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

You can make a donation here on wwlp.com if you can’t make it in-person, though we would love to see you. You can also make a monetary donation if you do not have an un-wrapped toy.

Thank you for your generosity and we hope to see you soon.