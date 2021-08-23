YMCA of Greater Westfield closed for repairs

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The YMCA of Greater Westfield is closed through Sunday, August 29.

The organization located at 67 Court Street in Westfield closed beginning Monday, August 23 for repairs, maintenance, and deep cleaning before opening again to members on Monday, August 30.

According to the YMCA’s website the building will not have power, or operating phones on Monday and Tuesday. Only the front desk will be open Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for registration and information.

Anyone looking to register for childcare can do so Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanks House located on 26 King Street in Westfield.

The main drains are being replaced for the large pool which will be closed for 6 to 7 weeks. As the project progresses, the YMCA will have a reopen date, however they expect that date to be in early October.

Camp Shepard is currently closed Monday to assess the storm damage from Henri and plan to reopen on Tuesday.