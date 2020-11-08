‘You can’t be what you can’t see’: What the first female VP-elect means for young women

FILE – In this June 27, 2019, file photo, then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens to questions after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kamala Harris is set to become the next Vice President of the United States. The first woman, the first African-American person, and the first Asian-American to ever assume that role.

“What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break the substantial barriers in our country and select a woman as vice president,” said Harris.

The 56-year-old mother came from a family of Indian and Jamaican immigrants. She studied law at Howard University and the University of California to become an attorney and later a U.S. Senator of California.

Now she’s one of the most powerful people in the country.

“She has been in positions that have prepared her for this journey and I’ve been hearing the phrase ‘you can’t be what you can’t see,'” said Janine Fondon, Chair of Undergraduate Communications at Bay Path University.

With the 2020 presidential election finally over, we know that the majority of voters here in Massachusetts and the country, selected the Biden-Harris Administration to lead the country for the next four years.

22News spoke with Girls Inc. of the Valley on the impact Harris as vice president will have on young women across the country.

“This a major step to see a woman in that second highest office,” said Executive Director Suzanne Parker. “It tells the other women who are working hard and struggling to get to those positions that you can do it.”

Parker hopes that Harris’ achievement will trigger a ripple effect and get more support to all the young women struggling to achieve their goals.

“Hopefully with a woman and a woman of color at that highest level of making decisions for this country that there will be policies and change that will actually impact the girls we work with to enable them to have a clearer brighter path toward the future,” Parker continued.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden are set to be sworn into office on January 30, 2021.