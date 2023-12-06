CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A generous third grader from Westfield raised more than $400, to give toys to those in need.

Delilah Freeman of Westfield, ran her very own hot chocolate stand last week, for the third year in a row. After serving up hot cocoa to her customers, she closed out her day with more than $400.

Delilah told us what she did with that money, “We went to some stores and bought some toys with the money that I got, and the result was a lot of toys.”

She brought all of those toys here to the 22News lobby, where we’re collecting donations for our Toys for Tots Campaign.