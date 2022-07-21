CHICHOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team Weather Alert Thursday, for strong to severe thunderstorms.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 8PM Thursday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Sunshine Thursday morning and it will continue to be hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. By noon, there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the Berkshires. The scattered storms will move through the Pioneer Valley during the afternoon.

Be ready for damaging wind, hail, and lightning. You should have a quick indoor alternative to any outdoor plans. The best chance for storms happens between 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

