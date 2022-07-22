CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’ll be a mostly sunny day Friday and it’ll be another hot day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. The good news is that the humidity will be lower (dewpoints in the upper 50s and low 60s).

There is a slight chance of a shower Friday night, otherwise skies will be mostly clear. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Heat Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties from 11 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees.

The heat continues into the weekend. Saturday will be hot and a bit more humid with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Sunday is looking even hotter and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon.

