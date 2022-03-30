SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Champion and runner up youth hockey teams from the Greater Springfield League will be recognized for their accomplishments by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

During the second intermission at Saturday night’s game the teams will be announced at center ice and have their photo taken with a team player.

The teams are:

14U South Division Champions: Springfield Jr Yellow Jackets, coached by James Lovotti

12U North Division Champions: Nonotuck Valley Knights, coached by Sean Munster

12U South Division Champions: Holy Name Stars, coached by Pat Tabb

10U North Division Champions: Holy Name Stars, coached by Mike O’Sullivan

10U South Division Runner Ups: Holy Name Stars, coached by Kalani Silva

10U South Division Champions: Holy Name Stars, coached by Brady Chianciola

10U East Division Champions: Pioneer Valley Lightning, coached by Brandon Aluxek

10U East Division Runner Ups: Brattleboro, coached by Joe Robinson

“We at the Thunderbirds want to congratulate all the championship winners for this season of GSL hockey. We look forward to putting on this parade of champions each season as another way of supporting the growing youth hockey community in Western Massachusetts,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.

The Greater Springfield League (GSL) is an affiliate of Massachusetts Hockey, Inc and USA Hockey, Inc. There are 16 member associations from Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York with over 135 teams playing from ages 4 to 18.