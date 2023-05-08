SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — This week is National Nurses Week, a time to recognize nurses for the care they provide to the community especially after staffing shortages.

Joanne Miller from Baystate Health says it’s important to have time dedicated to nurses. She went on to say that they are heroes and deserve recognition for their work.

“We are working really hard to promote the art and science of nursing, and if there is a silver lining to the pandemic, I do believe that the general public has a better understanding of what our nurses do, and the impact they have on people’s lives and their loved ones lives each and everyday,” said Chief Nurse Executive of Baystate Health, Joanne Miller.

Miller says now that people have seen the role nurses played in COVID she hopes it will bring in a new generation of people interested in entering the nursing profession. And she recommends that if you know a nurse thank them, and if you’re thinking about nursing reach out to Baystate Health.