Local Olympian named Honorary official at Go Bowling at the Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen native and 2020 Olympian Olivia Coffey will be an Honorary Official at Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR Cup Series race.

“We are honored to have our local hero Olivia Coffey join us this weekend so we can recognize her accomplishments on the biggest stage in her hometown,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “She has put a lifetime of work into making the United States Olympic team and we are very proud of how she has represented Watkins Glen and our country.”

A ten-time National team member and eight-time world medalist, Coffey was part of the women’s eight rowing team in Tokyo, where they won their heat and then finished fourth in the finals.

“Competing for Team USA in the Olympics has been a lifetime goal. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family, friends, and community” said Coffey. “It has been an honor to represent Watkins Glen, Schuyler County, and the entire United States on the world stage.”

Coffey was an alternate for the 2016 Olympic team that competed in Rio and is the only athlete to have won world championship gold in the women’s four, the women’s quad, and the women’s eight.

And she isn’t the only Coffey to have gone for gold on the Olympic stage. Her father, Calvin, won a silver medal in rowing in the 1976 Olympics.