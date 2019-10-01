Local organization receives over $700k to help veterans

(WWLP) – A western Massachusetts organization that helps veterans, has received more than $700,000 in grant money.
Revitalize CDC received $730,000 in federal funding for the next three years.
The organization modifies and remodels veterans’ homes, so they can continue to live independently.
Lonnie Chappell, a Vietnam Veteran living in Springfield, needs a new wheelchair accessible bathroom and hopes the grant money will help him get one.
“I hope they help a lot of veterans. Not only me but everybody they can.”– Lonnie Chappell, a Vietnam Veteran
Revitalize CDC told 22News, they plan to renovate and modify more than 50 veterans’ homes across the state in the next three years.