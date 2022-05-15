CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Chicopee Sunday evening local organizations came together for a community fashion show collecting diapers for low income families.

WIC, Valley Opportunity Council, and Tufts Health Plan joined together to host Runway for Diapers at the Castle of Knights on Sunday.

Right now many low income communities in Chicopee and Holyoke do not have access to diapers for their families. In an effort to collect these diapers for families a fashion show was held along with some dance performances.

Kids were able to show off their modeling talent and poise through their performance with their families cheering in the crowd. Every person at the event donated a pack of diapers to help local diaper banks.

22News spoke with Flor Diaz from WIC about Sunday’s event, “We needed to raise more diapers to help the community and we offer free diapers to low income families in our area. The diapers that are donated will be donated to the Holyoke super bank.”

It was Diaz and her daughter who came up with this idea to combine their modeling experience and community outreach efforts to give back to communities who cannot afford diapers.