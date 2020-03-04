Local police enforcing new hands-free driving law

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Texting and driving endangers you and everyone else on the road, but numerous drivers do it anyway.

Its now illegal under the state’s new hands-free driving law.



“I feel like its going to make the road a lot safer, there’s going to be less problems, less accidents, less chances for any bad thing of happening,” said Dalton Stoddard of Springfield. “I feel like its going to do it justice.”



Under this new law, drivers are restricted from having their cell phones in their hands when they are on the road. However, police are still seeing drivers that break this law. In fact, during the first week this law was in effect, state police issued 578 warnings.

Police can start issuing citations to violators next month. You’ll be fined up to $100 for a first offense, and $200 for a second. If you break the law a third time, you’ll be fined $500 and see an increase on your insurance rate.



22News spoke with both Chicopee and Springfield Police who said they are also enforcing this new law and and they will begin ticketing for this April 1st.