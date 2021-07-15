Local police, fire departments granted funding to improve safety

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration announced Thursday that 40 cities and towns in the Commonwealth will receive a total of $345,337.95 in grant funding.

This funding will be allotted for new equipment, technology, training and planning for first responders. The grants were paid from the Commonwealth Security Trust Fund (CSTF) grant program and distributed by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR). The funds for this grant program were raised through the sale of “United We Stand” license plates and interest earnings.

In a statement, Governor Baker said: “Our administration is proud to support first responders across Massachusetts with these new grant awards… By meeting critical needs for rescue equipment, protective gear, and other lifesaving tools, the Commonwealth Security Trust Fund grants will help keep them safe and support their important work.”

Lt. Governor Polito adding: “Local police and fire departments respond to every type of emergency and can face unexpected danger on any call…The Commonwealth Security Trust Fund helps our cities and towns train, prepare, and equip them for the hazards they may have to confront on any call.”

The amount and recipients of the grants were chosen by a Board of Trustees with members from state government, law enforcement, the fire service, and relatives of Massachusetts victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The grants vary from $1,320 to $20,000 and will be used to cover a range of equipment spanning from life-saving materials to communications equipment.

“These grants will make a difference to police officers, firefighters, and the communities they serve… We’re grateful for the chance to make these funds available to public safety professionals across the Commonwealth,” said Undersecretary Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Thorpe also serves as chair designee of the CSTF Board of Trustees.

The full list of the towns receiving grants, the amounts awarded, and the purpose of those grants is listed below.