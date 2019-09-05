Local Red Cross assisting Hurricane Dorian victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than a million people along the Atlantic coast are under mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the United States.

The Red Cross sent resources about a week ago to the southern United States to prepare for the hurricane to hit.

The western Massachusetts chapter of the Red Cross has 10 volunteers that have joined other Red Cross volunteers in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Mary Nathan, Disaster Program Manager for the Red Cross of Western Massachusetts told 22News, “They are helping with sheltering right now. The people that have evacuated the head of the storm they are running sheltering making sure people are fed.”

“But, what the Red Cross is really doing is keeping an eye on the storm and re-positioning the volunteers that are already down in the south, into the right areas as the damage is assessed.”

Hurricane Dorian hammered the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, destroying nearly half of the buildings on the country’s two islands.

The Red Cross’s international chapter has 200 volunteers in the Bahamas. They are helping supply food, water, and medicine which are the most urgent needs right now.

You can help those affected by Hurricane Dorian by giving a financial donation to the American Red Cross. Donating money allows the Red Cross to purchase the proper supplies that are needed to help the victims.

