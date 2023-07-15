CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Excitement is building for the Saturday night’s historic Powerball jackpot.

The Powerball prize is the third-largest in its history with an eye popping jackpot estimated at $875 million, or a cash-out value of $452 million. A grand prize hasn’t been won since April 19.

Residents were making sure to stop into local stores in hopes of securing the lucky ticket. The jackpot is won by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Some customers told 22News they’re already planning how to spend the winnings.

“I will help a lot of people in poverty,” said Edmond Dujaka of Chicopee. “…. Looking at those numbers, we are aren’t going to take it when we go. It’s better to put a smile on their face and that’s it. Money, yes… sometimes it does not bring happiness but it changes lives.”

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment.