WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five Dollars. That’s how much experts are predicting a gallon of regular gas will cost in the coming days.

Right now, Massachusetts is already surpassing the national average, with many struggling to pay current pump prices.

OPEC announced they will be increasing oil production by a higher amount, but it may not be enough to offset the loss of Russian Oil as tensions continue in Ukraine.

22News spoke with people around western Massachusetts grappling with the current fuel situation.

People here at home say they’re just trying to get by one day at a time.

Chad Neilsen of West Springfield told 22News how he felt about gas prices going up, “Too expensive for the average person. When 10% of lower incomes paycheck is gas each week.”

With the invasion in Ukraine ongoing, and oil production efforts not meeting the demand, prices are expected to spike up to $5 a gallon soon. The question will be, just how much are people willing to pay for gas?

People now are finding ways to conserve gas and pinch pennies wherever they can.

“I try to consolidate thinking about it ahead of time,” Jennie Reardon, also of West Springfield said, “What I’m going to do. I’m not going to go here this day and there another day. I’m going to do it all in one day and just to conserve on the gas.”

Neilsen continued, “Gas prices affect everything from going out to have fun to going on vacation, a lot of traveling right now. A lot of us are trying to carpool more often.”

In the state of Massachusetts gas sits at about $4.79 a gallon. In comparison to $2.92 a gallon a year ago.

Some people are reaching a breaking point, but Reardon says she is willing to make that sacrifice and cut back on using her car, “If that’s what it takes. It’s not going to last forever, it’ll come down eventually,” she said, “I lived through the 70s when it was going up. I’d be willing to do it because there’s other people that have it so much worse. I would not want to be in Ukraine now.”

Right now, OPEC and its oil-producing allies agreed to increase production by 648,000 barrels per day in both July and August.