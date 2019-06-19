Local residents participate in 40th annual golf fundraiser for people with disabilities

AWAGAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local residents played a round of golf in Feeding Hills on Wednesday to benefit an organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities.

The 40th annual Tony Golf Strycharz Classic was held at the Oak Ridge Golf Club. The golf tournament raised money to support Jericho, a non-profit organization in Holyoke that supports and provides advocacy for children and adults with special needs, or disabilities.

A $125 dollar ticket included a round of golf, as well as lunch and dinner at the golf club.

“We raise money to support people with what we call different abilities, everyone has abilities and they have many abilities and sometimes we don’t realize that,” said Executive Director, Sr. Joan Magnani.

Magnani told 22News the golf tournament is their biggest fundraiser of the year. They raised 30 thousand dollars last year, and she expects they’ll exceed that total this year.