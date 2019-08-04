Local residents react to two mass shootings around US in less than 24 hours

Authorities walk among evidence markers at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Severral people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In the wake of two mass shootings in America in less than 24-hours, the western Massachusetts community is expressing their thoughts.

22News spoke with locals to hear what they had to say about the shootings. Many saying it’s scary to know that it could happen anywhere, at any time.

“You don’t leave your house and expect for any of that to happen. It comes out of no where,” Chicopee resident, Taurean Febus told 22News.

“So for that to happen that many times in the past week or two is just absolutely ridiculous.”

Another Chicopee resident told 22News the mass shootings make her fearful to go out.

“It’s very scary because you think you’re home, you’re going to be safe, you’re not,” said Janae Snow.

Many said they hope the shootings lead to more talks about gun safety in America.