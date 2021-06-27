Local residents return to the beach as hot temperatures set in

WETSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-A heat wave to end the month of June, as residents embrace a more normal, summer.



“Just the freedom to be outside mask free enjoying the nice cool water, and having a little picnic, its night and day from last year,” said Erika Herring of Easthampton.

Much has changed from a year ago, when mask and social distancing restrictions were being enforced.



“We are able to get out of the house and the family, and enjoy ourselves and get some fresh air and some sun,” said Doug Langevin of Chicopee.

The sun combined with the humidity made it feel like close to 100 and its only expected to get hotter. It was a really hot day here at Hampden Ponds in Westfield. The heat caused a lot of people to come cool off at the beach, an activity they really missed.



“The only activity I did last year was some golf,” said Herring. “Now that I’m vaccinated, no need for masks, social distancing still would be a consideration.”

As residents return to their typical summer activities, over the next couple of days, for some, leaving the AC will take some convincing.



“I don’t like the sun, or the heat,” said Doug Langevnin. His wife Nancy replied, “Yeah but I drag him out.”