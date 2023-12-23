HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — If you’re one of the many procrastinators waiting for the last minute to run out and grab your holiday gifts, then you’re not alone! Many people across western Massachusetts are running to the store this weekend in the final days leading up to Christmas.

22News talked to a few people out last minute gift shopping, and has some things to keep in mind if you’re one of those shoppers putting the final touches on their shopping lists. It’s crunch time for buying Christmas gifts! And shoppers were out in full force making last minute purchases.

“I’m getting a gift card for my son’s girlfriend,” said one local shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation gift cards are the second most popular gift item this holiday season. Clothing came in at number one with toys, books and food items also popular.

Here’s a few things to keep in mind if you’re one of millions still shopping. Financial experts emphasize sticking to your budget. And, last-minute shoppers are also encouraged to be aware of scammers. Criminals will take advantage of procrastination, and they could offer fraudulent discounts or speedy deliveries.

Though the clock was ticking on Saturday to make those final holiday purchases, many people 22News spoke to said they weren’t too worried about checking off their gift list.

“We’ve already done the majority of our shopping, which was for our daughter and our son-in-law,” expressed John Gray of Westfield, “The parking I was talking about is actually more problematic, but there’s actually few problems…the foot traffic. And, everybody’s polite and actually cheerful!”

Kendra Kearing of Westfield says she was already on top of her lists, she just likes the atmosphere, “I’m not stressed at all, I do it like all year long, so it’s just, yeah it’s fun and I love to be out with the crowd and just be part of it.”

It’s expected that holiday shopping will hit a new record this year.