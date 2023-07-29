EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — To summarize general feelings on this summer’s unpredictable weather, “it’s not good for anything!” Recent excessive rainfall has devastated communities, impacting especially those who live and work in areas that experienced flooding and road damage. 22News spoke to people at Graziano Gardens in East Longmeadow on Saturday, where the thoughts on weather change from day to day.

“It’s just an onslaught of rain and then it’s the heat. It’s unbelievable weather this year,” expressed Chris Graziano of Graziano Gardens.

These are not ideal growing conditions for a number of plants and crops. Several western Massachusetts farms are still conducting damage assessments with the hopes of receiving some federal recovery assistance.

This weather hasn’t just posed challenges to businesses, but also spoiled plans for those who are just trying to enjoy their summer.

“It is a disappointment because of the fact that you don’t really know when you can do anything that you want to actually enjoy, or make plans to do anything. My wife and I have a camper, we’re finally leaving next week, because she was afraid of the weather and issues with towing the camper,” said Paul Adams of Montgomery.

It’s been a roller-coaster of a season but it’s looking like drier, sunnier conditions are in the forecast for the final stretch of summer.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explained, “August looks to trend a little on the cooler side, still of course the chance of some rain, but I think as we’ve been seeing all this rain lately, August is going to trend a little more toward the drier side of things so at least there’s some relief in sight.”