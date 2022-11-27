SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The season of giving has begun and the benefit to local restaurants this time of year can be two-fold.

First, local restaurants can see extra traffic while providing meals to hungry holiday shoppers, but also a boost to the bottom line by selling gift cards. 22news spoke to staff at Jackalope restaurant in downtown Springfield about the uptick in gift card business this time of year.

“I’ve seen a lot of people coming down and getting gift cards, and calling for gift cards or mailing out gift cards. Just recently today I had somebody call from Virginia, ’cause one of their loved ones was up here and they called up. They heard that their daughter loves this place and wanted us to mail a gift card to her so she could make a little package and send it back to her. So gift cards are big right now for the season,” said Johnny Tran, Managing Partner, Jackalope

Many local restaurants, including Jackalope, have deals and incentives when buying gifts cards that should continue at times throughout the holiday season.