Local restaurants hopeful BIG E concerts bring hungry fans

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Excitement is growing as New England’s great state fair, The Big E, inches closer to its even greater comeback this September.

Fairgoers can expect to see some big names in town for the Big E’s concert performances like 80’s legends Pat Benetar and Billy Idol.

For local businesses, especially restaurants, like Pintus in West Springfield, that means more hungry customers coming through the doors.

The BIG E Fair normally brings plenty of foot traffic to surrounding businesses and after its cancelation last year, restaurants hope that business will be booming once it reopens.

“The traffic helps us a lot,” said Pintu Chawla, owner of Pintu’s. “It does bring in plenty of new faces in, thats for sure.

Pintu’s plans to extend restaurant hours, and in years past musicians have even stopped by after performances.

“The band and everything else,” said Chawla. “The people who are working there, they want to relax and have some downtime so we started staying open a little late for them and it’s been a great hit since then.”

in the weeks leading up to the fair, the goal will be to get more workers through the door to meet the demand extra foot traffic will bring.

Tickets for both 80’s legends will go on sale this July 9, and the Big E will begin on September 17.