Local RV dealerships to pay $50K for not providing timely repairs

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Two recreational vehicle dealerships in New York will now pay a fine for not providing customers with “timely repairs,” according to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

AG James announced agreements on Thursday with former and current owners of RV One Superstores, Inc. of Albany RV, and RV Retailer East, LLC of Buffalo RV. This is following an investigation that found both companies engaged in “deceptive practices” and failed to make timely repairs on customers’ vehicles.

At the time of the announcement on December 30, both companies had already repaired consumers’ RVs and RV One Superstores will pay $50,000 to compensate consumers who were affected.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, since 2015 it has received approximately 70 complaints against Albany RV and 16 against Buffalo RV. These complaints involved lengthy delays in repairs, sometimes lasting weeks or months to schedule or obtain.

The OAG also said that many consumers also complained that the dealerships were not responsive to their phone calls and inquiries concerning the status of repairs.

Some consumers also complained that they were misled by sales representatives regarding the scope of warranty coverage or the condition of the used vehicle, as well as making false promises concerning repairs or cleaning services.

In December 2018, RV One Superstores sold the two dealerships’ assets to RV Retailer East, which has owned and operated the dealerships since that time. During the course of the investigation and, at the OAG’s request, both the former and current owners made many of the overdue repairs that were the subject of consumer complaints.

The new agreement between the OAG and both companies will require both the current and former owners to make changes to their business practices.

This includes prohibiting the businesses from misrepresenting any material fact about an RV’s condition, responding to phone calls and inquiries within three business days, providing timely service appointments to consumers, keeping consumers apprised to the status of their RV repairs and providing consumers with a copy of the warranty or a written document.

The investigation was handled by Assistant Attorney General Emily Auletta, formerly of the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau, as well as Assistant Attorney General Amy Schallop, Deputy Bureau Chief Laura J. Levine, and Bureau Chief Jane M. Azia — all of the Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau. The Consumer Frauds and Protection Bureau is a part of the Division for Economic Justice, which is led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Chris D’Angelo and is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.

Consumers who believe they paid for repairs that should have been made without charge from either Albany RV or Buffalo RV are encouraged to file a consumer complaint online on the OAG’s website or contact the OAG’s Consumer Hotline by phone at (800) 771-7755.