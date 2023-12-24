AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) –A lot of people headed to local grocery stores to grab last-minute holiday celebration food items on the last day before the Christmas holiday. It was full parking lots at local grocery stores Christmas Eve, as shoppers ensured they had everything needed for holiday menus.

Some were sticking to the traditional holiday favorites, but others were going in a different direction and trying some new foods.

Agawam resident Laurie Meiaslish say she just goes for the basics you’d imagine with holiday meals, “Usually turkey and everything that comes with it. Vegetables and things like that.”

Others are embracing some new dishes like John Gray of Westfield, ” We’re doing more of a Hungarian traditional dinner than the turkey or the ham.”

Westfield resident Kendra Kearing say her family is going for a coastal feel with seafood dishes this year, “We’re doing a seafood fest this year. We took a vote the other night with the kids and they all decided lobsters so we ordered a bunch of lobsters and we’re going to do that.”

Even with all the hustle and bustle that comes with the holiday season, customers did not have any trouble at the grocery stores on Christmas Eve. At Geissler’s in Agawam, shoppers said it was easy to find the the items they were looking for.

“This isn’t so much a last minute pick-up as a pre-order but my family does ‘grandmother’s Christmas’ so we do things like baked beans and sandwiches, real casual and then we do our more formal stuff on Christmas,” expressed Besty from Feeding Hills.

Customers were also feeling joyful as national supermarket data shows slower food price inflation this year compared to last Christmas.

“Nothing really horrendously bad, I don’t think,” said Meiaslish.

“I would stay still reasonable. I think everything stayed status quo. Sometimes you just get so used to it you don’t notice it but I’m very blessed I can afford what I can afford,” added Betsy.”

Customers 22News spoke to wished the western Massachusetts region a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.