WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – The weather hasn’t been accommodating when it comes to winter recreation so far this season.

But with snow looking more likely for the weekend, local skier’s are becoming hopeful for a fresh layer of powder on local slopes.

22News spoke with staff at Suburban Sports Incorporated in West Springfield.

They told us that this ski season in particular seems a little out of the ordinary weather-wise compared to previous years.

This year was kind of confusing compared to most. It is still fairly busy. I wouldn’t say it is slow by any means. I hoping we are seeing snow, I know we haven’t seen much of anything. STEPHEN STRAUSS, SUBURBAN SPORTS INCORPORATED, WEST SPRINGFIELD

Strauss adds that because of this uncommon season many people are choosing to rent instead of buy skis.

